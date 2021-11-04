Russell wants tobacco law to protect authentic J’can experience for visitors

Owner and operator of Pier 1 Restaurant in Montego Bay, St James, Jason Russell, has asserted that some provisions in the Tobacco Control Act (2020) will rob tourists of the full Jamaican experience.

In his submission to Tuesday’s joint select committee meeting, Russell said tourists who come to his establishment expect alcohol, good food and music, adding that if they so desired, they would also expect to be able to smoke.

He said that although the prohibition on the sale of tobacco products in public spaces does not affect his bottom line, it could eliminate a category of tourists – smokers.

Russell asked for the term ‘public space’ to be defined, noting that his establishment has a designated smoking area.

He said that prior to creating the designated smoking area, some tourists resorted to corner shops, community bars and illegal parties to indulge, resulting in some guests being robbed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We also find that Clause 24, Section 1 – the ban on the displaying of cigarettes – is a difficult way to sell, and I think it’s going to lead itself to what we would consider back-end service. We don’t sell anything under the bar counter. We don’t take anything from a cupboard as if it’s illegal,” Russell said.

‘UNREALISTIC’ ALTERNATIVE

The businessman stressed that cigarettes were legal, adding that the “unrealistic” alternative would be for waiters to carry various packs of cigarettes to each table.

Russell noted that a display of the available products is not suggestive, but informative.

He also contended that the section of the act that prohibits partnerships with tobacco companies was “heavy-handed”, as Carreras has sponsored trips for Pier 1 staff to attend numerous restaurant and bar shows and has grown the food and beverage business “leaps and bounds”.

“They have also done a lot of training. I think it’s unreasonable to ask somebody to sell a brand and not be able to partner. We partner with every brand that we sell – CPJ, Red Stripe, Wray & Nephew, Wisynco. We are not just selling their product; there’s always support, information, accountability,” he explained.

On October 11, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton had issued a directive to all agencies, officials and employees of his ministry, prohibiting them from accepting donations, sponsorship, gifts, services or assistance in cash or kind from tobacco or alcohol-producing companies or their subsidiaries.

“Until the day we totally ban the sale of cigarettes and close down cigarette companies, I don’t see why we should turn our backs on that support,” Russell lamented.

LESS POSITIVE IMPACT

Tufton, who is also chairman of the joint select committee, reasoned that any sponsorship by tobacco companies represents a far less positive impact than the negative implications of tobacco consumption.

“Even though there may be some benefit to that sponsorship, whether it is business development or a scholarship to a student and it may be well deserved, what is the other side of that loyalty that you develop? More often than not, it is an intentional design to support for loyalty and, by extension, promote consumption,” Tufton said, questioning the impact on the economy, productivity and health.

Further, Tufton said business owners would be short-changing themselves if they placed too much value on the tourism support and loyalty received, because of the ability to smoke.

“I think our tourists come here for a lot more and benefit from a lot more, in terms of the experience,” Tufton said.

Albert Edwards, the health ministry consultant providing technical support to the committee, said notwithstanding the general restriction on smoking in a public place or within a certain radius of a public place, provisions are made for tourist establishments, bars, restaurants and clubs to establish outdoor smoking areas.

“We had indicated throughout the course of the sittings of this committee that the text of the bill is somewhat misleading. It wasn’t meant to be a total ban in relation to public spaces and the wording is under review and will be adjusted accordingly,” Edwards explained.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com