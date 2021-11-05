117 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 15 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 2,272.

The deceased are:

Kingston & St Andrew

* A 64-year-old woman whose death was previously under investigation

* A 68-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 57-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 71-year-old female whose death was previously under investigation

* A 37-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation

* A 68-year-old male whose death was previously under investigation

* An 82-year-old woman

* A 55-year-old man

Hanover

* A 76-year-old woman whose death was previously under investigation

* An 83-year-old woman whose death was previously under investigation

* An 86-year-old female

* A 43-year-old male

St James

* A 65-year-old male

* A 59-year-old man

St Catherine

* A 62-year-old man

The Ministry of Health says the occurred between March 25 and November 2.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 188.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 336.

Meanwhile, there were 117 new cases with ages ranging from eight months to 97 years, pushing the total to 89,466 with 27,856 being active.

Of the new cases, 69 are women and 48 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 36

* St Ann - 26

* Kingston and St Andrew - 18

* Clarendon - 9

* St James - 6

* Manchester - 5

* Trelawny - 5

* St Thomas - 5

* St Mary - 3

* Hanover - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Westmoreland - 1

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,417 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.5%.

In the meantime, there were 146 more recoveries, increasing the total to 58,722.

Some 243 persons are in hospital with 40 being moderately ill, 27 severely ill and 18 critically ill.

And 39,088 persons are at home in quarantine.

