British woman on cocaine charges granted $450,000 bail

A British woman accused of attempting to board a flight with cocaine in her luggage was on Thursday granted $450,000 bail with two sureties in the St James Parish Court.

Kadisha Thomas-Jackson, 25, who is of a London address, was ordered to report to the police three days per week.

A stop order was also imposed by the court.

Thomas-Jackson, who is charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine, was ordered to return to court on January 21, 2022.

Attorney-at-law Michael Hemmings, who is representing Thomas-Jackson, told The Gleaner that the bail application before parish judge Sasha Ashley was successful after he was able to prove that his client has relatives with whom she could reside locally.

“She is a foreign national so I had to show the court that she had ties to Jamaica, and so I brought a family member to show that fact to the court,” said Hemmings.

It is being alleged that about 6:30 p.m. on October 27, Thomas-Jackson underwent a routine search at the Sangster International Airport while attempting to board a London-bound flight.

It is further being alleged that three sealed parcels containing cocaine were found in her luggage.

She was arrested and later charged.

