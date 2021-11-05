Digicel vaccine fight for court November 17

The application brought by a senior data specialist who is seeking an injunction to bar his employer, Digicel Jamaica Limited, from implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccinate-or-test policy has been set for hearing on November 17.

An adjournment was granted on Thursday when the application was heard in chambers at the Supreme Court.

The judge, in granting an adjournment, ordered that the defendant, Digicel, settle legal representation.

Attorney-at-law Sundiata Gibbs represented Digicel on Thursday.

Doric White, the claimant, is challenging Digicel's policy on the grounds that it is in breach of his contract and constitutional rights.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

White, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Hadrian Christie, is asking the court to grant an injunction before the substantive claims are heard.

He states, in court documents, that Digicel should be restrained from enforcing the policy in any manner prejudicial to his employment.

Digicel had advised its employees in a letter dated September 29 that they had until October 15 to be vaccinated or provide a COVID-19 PCR test every two weeks.

White, who has been employed at Digicel since 2015, said he decided not to take the vaccine because of religious reasons.

He is also not convinced about the safety of the vaccines.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.