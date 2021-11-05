Guidelines put in place for remote court hearings

Guidelines have been introduced for remote court hearings as part of efforts to improve access to justice and to incorporate greater use of technology in court operation.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes says the move is aimed at providing guidance on the technological arrangements for the conduct of remote hearings in all courts.

The guidelines are designed to ensure consistency and uniformity in these proceedings, he noted.

The guidelines come into effect immediately and will continue until amended or revoked by Sykes.

Among other things, a judge shall ensure that hearings are conducted in a manner that ensures all parties are able to fully participate and that their rights to procedural and substantive fairness are observed.

The method by which all court proceedings or hearings are conducted remains a matter for the judge of the respective court, subject to and in accordance with applicable laws, rules and practice directions.

Further, all hearings to which these guidelines apply are formal court hearings and all formalities apply as if the hearings were conducted in person.

The full guidelines can be found at click here courtofappeal.gov.jm, supremecourt.gov.jm, parishcourt.gov.jm and cad.gov.jm.

It was outlined that the guidelines were produced in consultation with stakeholders, including the private Bar, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Department of Correctional Services.

Sykes was speaking at a handing over ceremony for two mobile buses retrofitted with audio-visual technology to hear testimonies from witnesses remotely.

The units were handed over to the Court Administration Division at the Ministry of Justice in St Andrew today.

“They [mobile units] will be one way by which persons who are unable to get to court for whatever reason can have access to these buses and utilising modern technology so that their testimonies can be brought to the court,” Sykes said.

He added that the mobile units will also help to dispose of matters within a timely manner because they will reduce the likelihood of cases being delayed due to witnesses who are not able to appear in court in person.

The chief justice said the buses represent a significant step to realising the judiciary's dream of having a first-class first-rate legal system.

