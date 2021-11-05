‘It’s the Wild Wild West’

Decrying the actions of some developers who act with impunity as they breach covenants and infringe the rights of residents, Member of Parliament Julian Robinson cracked the whip on Wednesday at state monitoring agencies to enforce the law.

In his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Gordon House, Robinson said that more than a dozen associations and citizens groups in the Corporate Area have written to the Heroy Clarke-chaired Infrastructure and Physical Development Committee about serious violations at new developments in their communities.

According to Robinson, in the last four years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of new residential and commercial developments in the Corporate Area, particularly in New Kingston, Seymour Lands, and the Golden Triangle. These areas fall in the St Andrew South East constituency he represents.

“The state agencies charged with the responsibility of holding developers accountable are simply failing residents in these communities. Something must be done urgently to ensure there is adequate and appropriate balance and that residents’ rights are respected,” Robinson said.

CLEAR VIOLATIONS

Noting that the developments have helped to boost the construction sector, which remained resilient during the COVID pandemic, the MP, however, said that many works often take place with no notice or consultation with neighbours.

Further, he said there were many clear violations of zoning rules as developers often ignore the state guidelines.

He pointed to the construction of more rooms than approved on building plans, the building of more floors than agreed, and ignoring setbacks that ensure privacy for neighbours.

Robinson also commented on the problem of inadequate water and sewerage infrastructure to manage increased density.

The St Andrew South East MP said the peeved residents were powerless to halt the breaches. “Residents are also fearful of speaking out against these breaches as they feel they are up against powerful vested interests.

“State agencies are slow to respond, if they even do, and in most cases, residents have to resort to expensive litigation at their personal cost to seek redress,” Robinson added.

The opposition lawmaker argued that while he supported development and the right of private interests to make a return on their investment, homeowner rights should not be violated.

“No matter how important the economic value of these investments, we cannot continue to operate like it’s the Wild Wild West,” he said.

Robinson said that residents who lived in some of the affected communities for more than 30 years have been forced to sell their houses as their privacy has been violated.

Some of the citizens’ associations seeking audience with the Infrastructure and Physical Development Committee include Acadia, Beverly Hills, Charlemont, Eastwood Park Gardens, Forest Hills, Golden Triangle, Norbrook, Paddington Terrace, and Widcombe.

