Mental health providers need training to deal with LGBTQ+ community – Green

Renae Green, the executive director of transgender rights group Transwave Jamaica, believes that mental health service providers in Jamaica need more training in how to adequately address the needs of the local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, or Transsexual (LGBTQ+) community, particularly those who identify as transgender.

“When it comes to mental health services, the providers need to be trained in how to address issues that affect LGBT people, particularly trans people, because in terms of discrimination and stigma, trans people face it to far more severe degrees,” Green said on Wednesday while addressing an online Gleaner Editors’ Forum on the issue of LGBTQ+ members’ access to mental health care.

“As a trans person myself, there have been many times where persons say I have a mental illness, and even though the various authorities have debunked that and have said being a member of that community has nothing to do with mental illness, people still liken both things together,” added Green, who identifies as transgender female.

NEGATIVE RESPONSE

A fellow transgender person, Anika Walsh, can identify with that kind of negative response, having been blamed for causing the very mental issues for which treatment has been sought.

“Trying to access mental health services in the public sphere has been very difficult, and a big part of the conversation, especially with a trans identity, is being asked, ‘why do you choose this life?’ and ‘you’re pretty much the one that is causing your mental health to deteriorate with choosing this life’,” said Walsh.

“I remember when I came out to my family, and when I needed counselling and to speak with somebody, conversion therapy was the very first recommendation that was given,” said Walsh. “It was felt that my whole gender identity was a phase and that through counselling, I would be able to change, and the different tactics that were used to try and get me to conform to what societal norms were, it was all a very big part of why I was going through what I was going through.”

In a February 12, 2021 audit of mental health and psychosocial support services needs for Jamaica’s LGBTQ+ community, it was revealed that 95 per cent of surveyed health practitioners would not refuse to provide care to members of that group. However, 77 per cent of health practitioners admitted that they had received no training for dealing with LGBT members, as opposed to some 20 per cent who had been trained to care for gays, lesbians, and bisexuals and 14 per cent who were trained to care for transgender persons. Additionally, 54 per cent expressed interest in LGBT training, compared to 34 per cent who were not interested.

TREAT LGBTQ+ CITIZENS EQUALLY

According to Green, Jamaica’s legislation allows for every citizen to receive healthcare, and LGBTQ+ people should not be treated any differently in that regard.

“I think the misconception is that there needs to be something specific for LGBT people, but what we are actually asking for is that, within the provisions that already exist, we ensure that LGBT people are included. We are not asking for anything special, [and] legislation already exists because everyone is supposed to have access to healthcare,” said Green.

“More members of the community recognise their rights as citizens of this country, and recognise the responsibilities of those persons who are providing the services. They [LGBT persons] are now taking more steps to call them out if they try to access services and do not get the proper treatment they deserve, and I, for one, will not let you slide regardless of your personal faith,” Green added.