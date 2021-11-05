Mobile unit to boost registration of private security operations

The Private Security Regulation Authority is seeking to improve accessibility for security personnel and companies islandwide through its new Mobile Registration Unit and online licence renewal portal.

The initiative is aimed at boosting the registration of private security companies and personnel as well as increased engagement with professionals within the industry.

The unit which was handed over by Toyota Jamaica Limited in an official ceremony held on Thursday will facilitate security personnel registration and renewal on site.

The unit has been retrofitted with two meeting areas, two sound systems, document storage facilities, bathroom facilities and a retractable awning.

The online platform will facilitate 24-hour access to the authority's virtual licence renewal services which can be accessed at, www.psra.gov.jm.

In his address at the ceremony held at Toyota Jamaica Limited in St Andrew, Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, said the commissioning of the unit is a welcome expansion of the agency's general capacity.

He noted that it will bring individuals who work formally in the private security industry into full compliance with government standards and regulations.

“Beyond the greater regulatory compliance, these measures also ensure that the PSRA can pursue its essential functions in the era of COVID-19, while itself complying with COVID response measures,” he observed.

The authority's executive director Rick Harris said the unit and the facilitation of online licence renewals are part of the agency's continued focus on improved service delivery, modernisation of the sector and increased access to the services of the agency.

“Our intention is to develop a thriving private security sector. To do that, we recognise that we have to engage our clients from several avenues and meet the growing demand for support in the private security industry,” he said.

In addition, the authority has expanded its business operations with the opening of offices in Montego Bay, St James as well as the refurbishing and reorganisation of its Kingston offices.

These activities are intended to improve customer service and meet the needs of stakeholders as well as improve compliance with the law.

- JIS News

