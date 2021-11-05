PAJ readies for return of cruise ships to Falmouth

The Port Authority of Jamaica says preparations are being put in place for the return of cruise ships to the Falmouth Port.

The authority says it has engaged key stakeholders as part of those plans.

It says some of the stakeholders engaged at the meeting were members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo,) Jamaica Customs and Passport Immigration & Citizenship Agency (PICA).

The Emerald Princess is scheduled to call at Falmouth on Sunday, November 14 and is the first ship to return to Falmouth since the 17-month suspension of cruise shipping operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ship is expected to call with approximately 3,500 passengers and crew.

The authority says passengers are expected to enjoy a curated port experience as well as controlled tours which comply with the protocols implemented by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a model which has been successfully implemented in Ocho Rios for the return of cruise shipping activities at that port.

Celebrity Equinox and Crystal Serenity are also expected to return to Falmouth in November.

