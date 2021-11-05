Three men arrested over gun seizure in Clarendon

Three men were taken into custody following the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition by the police in Coolie Town, Hayes, Clarendon.

The police report that about 4:30 Thursday afternoon, a team, acting on intelligence, searched a Toyota Probox motor car and discovered a Trabzon nine millimetre pistol in the trunk of the vehicle.

A magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds was also seized.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anton-Gur Cardoza, head of operations of the Clarendon Police Division, is calling for residents to partner with the police to curtail crime in the parish.

"I am appealing to our citizens to let us know about any illegal or suspicious activities within your communities. The weapon of choice for most of the murders in the parish is the gun. I believe, therefore, that the more guns taken off the streets, our murder figures should be significantly reduced," said Cardoza.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As at October 30, Clarendon recorded a total of 83 murders, which is an increase when compared to the corresponding period last year.

A total of 60 shootings were recorded during the period.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.