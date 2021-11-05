Three policemen injured after robbery in Portmore

Three policemen are now nursing injuries received during a shootout with gunmen in Portmore, St Catherine earlier this afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m.

Head of the St Catherine South Police Division Superintendent Phillips told The Gleaner that two women indicated to police personnel on patrol that they were robbed by men travelling in a motor vehicle.

The police went in search of the vehicle and a chase ensued throughout sections of Portmore.

It ended in a shootout at the intersection of the Gregory Park Main Road and Passage Fort Drive.

Two cops were shot, however, their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A third policeman was hit by a motor car and received injuries to his leg as one of the robbers attempted to escape.

The cops are being treated at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Phillips said one of the robbers was fatally shot and a firearm recovered.

Another escaped.

The area is now cordoned and traffic is being diverted.

