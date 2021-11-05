Traffic changes for Mandela Highway come Sunday

The westbound carriageway along the Mandela Highway in St Andrew will be reduced to single-lane traffic this weekend.

The restriction will be in effect on Sunday, November 7, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to facilitate remedial works.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency, Stephen Shaw, says that the works will impact the highway in the vicinity of the Ferry community and that it is a continuation of defect repair activities started in August.

Shaw says that the current works are intended to restore the driving surface and will mainly involve the milling of the roadway and repaving with asphaltic concrete.

Defects to a section of the median will also be corrected.

During the period of works, motorists should expect some delays and are being advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling in the vicinity of the activities.

