121 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities

Two more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,274.

The deceased are an 86-year-old man from St Ann and a 91-year-old man from Trelawny.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 339.

Meanwhile, there were 121 new cases with ages ranging from 46 days to 89 years, pushing the total to 89,587 with 27,793 being active.

Of the new cases, 42 are men and 79 are women.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 45

* Kingston and St Andrew - 30

* St Elizabeth - 22

* Manchester - 7

* Clarendon - 5

* St Ann - 3

* Hanover - 3

* St Mary - 3

* St James - 2

* Portland - 1

* Westmoreland - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 1,025 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 17.9%.

In the meantime, there were 179 more recoveries, increasing the total to 58,901.

Some 246 persons are in hospital with 39 being moderately ill, 25 severely ill and 12 critically ill.

And 38,972 persons are in quarantine at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.