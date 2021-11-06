Police valedictorian on a mission to becoming fully self-employed

Though expressing gratitude for having copped the prestigious title of being one of four valedictorians for the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus’ 2021 virtual graduation, Police Corporal Kensley Shay admitted that he does not consider the achievement as his best yet.

For him, the ability and opportunity to have transitioned, psychologically and departmentally, from the rigours of the precarious duties of special operations to a more bureaucratic subdivision in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and being a degree holder, are what he treasure most.

“Even actually being able to start university was big. When people say the start is the hardest, it’s no joke … [but] for me, it’s the transition I was able to make from the depths of one of the most volatile policing divisions to where I am now,” Shay said in describing his evolution as a ‘180 spin from special ops to valedictorian’.

The St Thomas native, who got enlisted in the JCF at the age of 19 with the sole purpose of attending school and later pursuing his dreams of being an entrepreneur, spoke of how distant his aspirations became once he was submerged in the demands of special operations at St Andrew South.

“It’s very unlikely that once you fall in that [line of work] you come out … it becomes your identity. It took a lot for me to leave operation; to take me off the streets,” he shared.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Not only did the position derail his life goals, but Shay admitted it often had his concerned mother, who he revealed cried when she couldn’t dissuade him from joining the force, in sorrowful prayer.

Expressing appreciation for his transfer to the Protective Services Division, Shay told The Gleaner that he was able to realign his perspective and bring some level of comfort to his beloved mother.

THE LIGHT INSIDE

According to him, “Firing shots, being shot at, watching others being shot … I’ve been through a lot and needed to leave out of that environment to get back the light that I had inside of me because I felt as if I was suppressing that little light and it was rough. I am really proud of myself to have made that transition. I knew I wanted better for myself. I never wanted to be stuck in the streets like that. … and I figured she [mother] deserved to smile a bit … affi mek sure mi modda proud a mi.”

The now holder of a degree in management studies will proudly represent the Faculty of Social Sciences as the only male among the ‘Fantastic Four’ charged with the esteemed responsibility of delivering UWI’s valedictory address on November 4 and 5, for live broadcast via UWI TV.

Among the other valedictorians are: Jhenell Small for the Faculty of Law, Xan-Xi Bethel for the Faculty of Humanities and Education, and Dr Mikeann Channer for the Faculty of Medical Sciences.

Making abundantly clear his respect for his previous field experiences Corporal Shay, who has made the JCF proud, said, “I will forever cherish St Andrew South and the persons I had the privilege of working with. I may be graduating with a BSc now, but the experiences gained from there left me with a masters in survival.”

He also shared a word of encouragement to other police officers.

According to him, “It really doesn’t matter the circumstances … it’s all in the mindset. We mess up, but we have to be the same one to put things back in focus and align the perspective as to where we want to go. I never wanted to be a ‘fedz’ but I’m glad I did. Along the journey, nothing is set in stone.”

While acknowledging his commitment to the force, Shay, who also operates a tech accessory store called Nytech Solutions and supplies adult novelties through his business dubbed Klimaxxxic Fantasies, told The Gleaner that he is determined to explore ways in which he can achieve his ultimate goal of becoming fully self-employed.