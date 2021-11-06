St Mary man charged for injuring teen in machete attack

The police in St Mary have charged a man with wounding with intent in relation to a machete attack on a 17-year-old boy.

Charged is 35-year-old Delmar Hinds of Lucky Hill in the parish.

The police report that about 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Hinds reportedly confronted the teen, whom he accused of committing a crime.

An argument developed between the two and Hinds allegedly used a machete to chop the boy in his head, severing his right ear.

The police were summoned and Hinds was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

