Two men injured in Ackee Walk gun attack

Tension is high in the community of Ackee Walk off Molynes Road in St Andrew after two men were seriously wounded in a gun attack this afternoon.

The incident happened some time after 4:00 p.m.

One of the men was attacked at a Cash Pot outlet while the other was shot nearby his house, which is located a few metres away.

“I locked myself in the house. I heard heavy, heavy gunfire outside,” a resident told The Gleaner.

Following the shooting, the assailants fired shots into the air and uttered expletives against residents of Ackee Walk.

The injured men were subsequently rushed to hospital.

They have been identified only as 'Winston', alias Dads, a mason, and 'Jerome'.

Police investigators are currently on the scene.

Ackee Walk is often prone to gun violence including drive-by shootings.

