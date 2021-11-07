94 additional COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the tally to 2,275.

The deceased is a 63-year-old woman from St Catherine.

The health ministry says she died on November 5.

And one more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the total to 189.

Meanwhile, there were 94 new cases with ages ranging from 49 days to 89 years, pushing the total to 89,681 with 27,747 being active.

Of the new cases, 54 are women and 40 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 25

* Kingston and St Andrew - 16

* St James - 13

* St Thomas - 8

* St Elizabeth - 7

* Clarendon - 5

* Portland - 4

* St Mary - 4

* Manchester - 3

* Westmoreland - 3

* Trelawny - 2

* St Ann - 2

* Hanover - 2

A total of 1,331 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 8.6%.

In the meantime, there were 138 more recoveries, increasing the total to 59,039.

Some 232 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill, 21 severely ill and 11 critically ill.

And 39,132 persons are in home quarantine.

