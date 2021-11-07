Gleaner editor pens book with speech therapist

Petrina Francis Taylor, features editor at The Gleaner, has teamed up with speech therapist Tracey Rattray-Neil to pen an engaging children’s book titled Danny the Donkey and the Coconut Man: A Book to Aid Language Development.

Expounding on the book, Rattray-Neil explained that Danny the Donkey and the Coconut Man, which is set in Jamaica, will appeal to children two to seven years old. The language used is geared at those acquiring early phrases and sentences as well as gestalt language learners.

It is her hope that parents will be empowered to help their children. She also wishes to see them using more books rather than electronic devices with their children.

“A love for books is developed early in life. I also hope that parents from other countries will expose their children to the Jamaican culture,” she said, adding that she would definitely recommend it for classroom use.

Commenting on the partnership, Taylor said at age two, she realised that her son was slow in acquiring language skills so she enlisted Rattray-Neil’s services.

Aware of the importance of reading to her son, Francis Taylor would walk from one bookstore to the other seeking age-appropriate books that are culturally relevant and would aid language development.

“However, I found that there was a paucity of these books, and so I approached Mrs Rattray-Neil with the idea and we brainstormed and wrote the story, and the rest is history ... well literature,” Francis Taylor shared with a smile.

Francis Taylor, in recommending the book, said it will provide a guide to parents of children who are seeking to acquire language. She said there are relevant phrases that are crucial to language development.

“I found that once my son mastered those phrases, his language developed so quickly and he started to make all his requests such as ‘Open the door, please, Mommy’, turn on the light, flush the toilet, etc,” she noted.

A wife, mother, lawyer working a full-time job as an editor, Francis Taylor describes the road to making the book a reality as a journey.

“But motherhood has made me realise how strong I am. Time management is the key. So each day I try to make a list of the things I have to do. I am now the chief juggler, trying to fit in my full-time job and a host of other activities,” she said.

Francis Taylor also praised the responsiveness of her co-author. The book is listed on Amazon.

With many struggling parents wanting to play a role in assisting their children, Francis Taylor said she felt it was important for her and Rattray-Neil, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the field, to pen the book.

“Children are language delayed for several reasons, and we only have a few speech therapists in Jamaica with a long waiting list. So while parents await an available slot, they can at least get a head start in assisting their children,” she said.

The biggest selling point about the book, according to the authors, is that is has cultural relevance, simple language, and compelling graphics seals.

And as for the title, Francis Taylor’s son had a big influence, as she said a man normally comes into her community on Saturday mornings to sell coconut water. Her son loves the donkey and is always ready to go outside with his father to buy the product.

For Jamaicans living in the diaspora, Rattray-Neil suggests it as the perfect gift for their children and grandchildren, which will expose them to the country’s heritage.

The book will also be available at Rattray-Neil’s office at 1 Downer Avenue, Kingston 5.

