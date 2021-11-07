St James man charged following gun seizure

Thirty-year-old Rayon Samuels of Paradise Crescent, St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, cops spotted Samuels standing at a shop with a brown paper bag in his hand.

According to the police, Samuels quickly went inside the shop upon seeing the cops and came out shortly after without the paper bag.

Samuels was accosted and brought back inside the shop where a search was conducted and the paper bag found under the counter.

The police say the bag contained a CZ nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds.

Samuels was later charged after a question and answer session.

A court date for the matter has not yet been finalised.

