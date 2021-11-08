65 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 12 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 2,287.

Those who have died are:

* A 72-year-old man from St James

* A 38-year-old man from St James

* A 62-year-old woman from St James

* An 84-year-old male from St Ann

* An 89-year-old female from St Ann

* An 86-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 63-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 62-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* An 80-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 34-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 69-year-old woman from Portland

* A 47-year-old man from St Catherine

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 4 and November 6.

Meanwhile, there were 65 new cases with ages ranging from five to 92 years, pushing the total to 89,746.

Of the new cases, 40 are women and 25 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 30

* St Catherine - 18

* Clarendon - 4

* St Ann - 3

* Hanover - 2

* Manchester - 2

* St Elizabeth - 2

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 1

* St Mary - 1

* Westmoreland - 1

* St James - 0

* Trelawny - 0

A total of 1,346 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.0%.

In the meantime, there were 279 more recoveries, increasing the total to 59,318.

Some 224 persons are in hospital with 35 being moderately ill, 23 severely ill and 11 critically ill.

And 39,193 persons are in quarantine at home.

