Bad weather impacts face-to-face teaching out west

The inclement weather across the island posed a challenge for primary schools in western Jamaica which had anticipated today's resumption of face-to-face classes.

The bad weather has impacted student attendance and at least one institution cancelled classes.

When The Gleaner visited the Somerton Primary School in St James, the institution was almost empty except for one member of staff who revealed that teachers and a few students who turned up this morning went home early due to the weather conditions.

By contrast, a few students were in attendance at the nearby Sudbury All-Age and Infant School, with school principal Susan Davis reporting that students were excited to be back in the physical classroom despite the rainy conditions.

“It has been smooth running even though there was a glitch because of the inclement weather. The students are in an excited mood,” said Davis.

Over in Westmoreland, Camille Davis-Williams, the principal of the St Paul's Primary School, said that while nearly all of her Grade One students were present, some pupils had to travel to school by way of bike taxis and others were unable to attend because of the rain.

Of Jamaica's 759 primary schools, 376 institutions with a student population of 600 or less were slated to resume face-to-face classes today, following an announcement from Prime Minister Andrew Holness on October 26.

