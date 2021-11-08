ENDS team says safety still a priority

The team behind the Government's quick service delivery platform E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) is assuring that the safety and security of participants and customers remain a priority.

In a statement today, the ENDS team said it is aware of media reports alleging that there are robbers pretending to be couriers targeting Portmore, St Catherine.

This came amid the death Cavan Davis, a pan chicken vendor in Portmore, who was one of the first vendors who participated in the ENDS programme.

“The ENDS team was devastated to learn of Cavan Davis' tragic passing. On behalf of the team, I would like to take this opportunity to express my condolences to his family and friends. Of course, the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) is conducting investigations and we will await any further information surrounding the ordeal leading to his death. Many in Portmore showed great support for his business and I'm sure he will be missed,” shared Amashika Lorne, Project Manager of ENDS.

Lorne said the safety of service providers, couriers and customers who benefit from ENDS is of utmost importance and so the allegations are not taken lightly.

It was noted that, among other things, regular meetings are held with divisional heads of the JCF about hot spots and possible areas that should be excluded for operations/deliveries based on intelligence garnered.

All victims or eyewitnesses of robberies are being encouraged to make reports to the nearest police station or to Crime Stop at 311 as soon as possible to aid investigations.

“We also take this opportunity to remind customers to make orders earlier to allow for all the processes and transfer of information that is needed with the various businesses in a timely manner and to discontinue or refrain from giving cash to couriers who may be in possession of an approval letter to carry out orders during the curfew hours. This not only makes them targets for criminals, but it contravenes the mechanics put in place to operate a digital solution for the safety of individuals duly approved on the programme,” Lorne said.

There are currently over 550 vendors and entities registered to operate on ENDS.

