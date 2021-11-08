Heavy rainfall impacting roads in sections of St James

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that heavy rainfall is impacting roads in sections of St James, including the Northcoast Highway.

The NWA says sections of the corridor are now flooded.

The agency says significant delays are now being experienced and is advising extreme caution.

In its weather forecast for today, the Meteorological Service Division reported that a stationary front is expected to remain across Jamaica through to tomorrow before dissipating.

Afterward, a weak trough is expected to linger in the vicinity of the island for a couple of days.

The Met office is forecasting cloudy conditions with showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across western and north-central parishes.

