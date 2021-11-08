NWA mobilises teams to clear blocked roads in St James

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has mobilised work teams to clear blocked roadways across St James.

This follows torrential rainfall overnight which has significantly impacted a number of roadways across the parish.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says sections of the Barnett to Adelphi corridor as well the Montego Bay to Great River main road, in the vicinity of the Unity Hall community, have been blocked by washed down debris and fallen trees.

Ricketts says work teams are currently engaged in efforts to have the affected roadways cleared.

In the meantime, the NWA team is also conducting the necessary damage assessment and formulating the appropriate remedial action.

The agency says the team also continues to monitor the situation as the parish is still being impacted by heavy rainfall.

