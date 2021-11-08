St Andrew North police seize two firearms, three motor vehicles

The St Andrew North police today seized two firearms and three motor vehicles at premises along Retreat Drive in St Andrew.

The firearms: two Sig Sauer 9mm pistols, were found along with a total of 31 9mm cartridges.

The Gleaner gathered that the operation, which began about 8:30 am, is being hailed by the police as a “big catch”.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the seizures.

The police are appealing to the occupants of the premises or anyone knowing their whereabouts to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

