42 more COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Six more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,293.

The deceased are:

* An 82-year-old man from St James

* An 80-year-old man from St James

* A 76-year-old woman from St James

* A 65-year-old female from St James

* A 75-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 53-year-old woman from St Thomas

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between August 8 and November 7.

And one more death is under investigation, moving that figure to 340.

Meanwhile, there were 42 new cases with ages ranging from 24 days to 85 years, pushing the total to 89,788.

Of the new cases, 20 are women and 22 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 16

* St Catherine - 11

* St Thomas - 5

* Clarendon - 4

* Manchester - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Westmoreland - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* St James - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Hanover - 0

* Portland - 1

* St Mary - 1

A total of 1,138 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 5.8%.

In the meantime, there were 155 more recoveries, increasing the total to 59,473.

Some 242 persons are in hospital with 30 being moderately ill, 24 severely ill and 11 critically ill.

And 38,518 persons are at home in quarantine.

