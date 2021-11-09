AAJ board dissolved over First Rock investment scandal

Jovan Johnson, Senior Staff Reporter

The board of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) has been dissolved over the First Rock investment scandal.

Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague made the announcement in Parliament a short while ago as he made his first substantive comment on the scandal involving a $450 million stock purchase in the St Lucia-registered firm.

According to Montague, most members of the AAJ board and its subsidiary NMIA Limited, have already offered their resignations and he has “every intention” of accepting them.

In July, after The Sunday Gleaner first reported on the issue, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke revealed in Parliament that the entities broke the law in their first of two investments because they did not get his ministry's permission.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

READ: Clarke says investment not in accordance with regulations

Additional reporting showed that the AAJ board disregarded a recommendation not to invest in First Rock Capital Holdings because the company had a limited financial and operational history.

First Rock started operations in March 2019, a month after the initial investment was made.

The second investment took place in January 2020.

Montague confirmed that Fay Hutchinson, the AAJ board chairperson, did not declare that she bought personal shares in First Rock in 2019.

He also said she did not declare that she had joined the board of directors of First Rock after the second investment in January 2020.

READ: Hutchinson held shareholdership and directorship of First Rock

The AAJ and NMIAL, together bought US$3 million worth of stocks in First Rock, now valued at approximately J$450 million.

Current AAJ board members who were involved in at least one of the First Rock investments are Hutchinson, Denton Campbell and Epsi Cooper-Morgan.

Pauline Bowla who joined the board after the first investment, abstained in the vote on second investment.

Current NMIAL board members who were involved in at least one of the investments are: Donna Reid, Leroy Lindsay, and Thomas Chin.

Current AAJ Board Members:

Fay Hutchinson - Chair

Denton Campbell

Pauline Bowla

Epsi Cooper-Morgan

Natalee Mirander

Clifford Blake

Ian Deer

Ricardo Lynch

Canute Sadler

NMIAL Board

Canute Sadler – Chair

Arielle Brown

Jinelle Jones

Donna Reid

Ronique Rhoden

Thomas Chin

Leroy Lindsay

Egwugwu Preistly

Lloyd Waller

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mrs Fay Hutchinson has filed a lawsuit against The Gleaner Company Media Limited alleging that previous articles defamed her. Those issues have not been ventilated in this piece.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com