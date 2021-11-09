Body of 14-year-old girl found in Rio Cobre

Local divers this morning recovered the body of 14-year-old Demoya Jarrett from the Rio Cobre in St Catherine.

The teen is believed to have drowned.

It is reported that she went swimming on Monday and reportedly developed difficulties some time after midday.

Police and Jamaica Defence Force personnel were unsuccessful in getting to the body earlier this morning.

The teen's body was retrieved by local divers during a search.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Family members and residents who gathered at the scene were plunged into mourning when the body was found.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.