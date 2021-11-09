Body of man found in barrel in St Mary
The body of a man was found in a barrel along a road in Golden Valley, Castleton, St Mary today.
The discovery was made shortly before noon by a resident who went to dispose of garbage at a dump.
It is reported that the resident noticed feet protruding from the barrel and raised an alarm.
The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the partially nude body of a man was found face down in the barrel with what appeared to be a wound to the neck.
The scene is being processed by detectives.
Investigators have theorised that the man may have been killed elsewhere and the body placed in a barrel and brought to the Golden Valley community and dumped along the roadway.
- Gareth Davis Snr
