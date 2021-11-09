Cop escapes serious injuries in Bay Farm crash

A female constable escaped serious injuries this morning after the service vehicle she was driving overturned on Bay Farm Road in St Andrew.

The constable, who is attached to the Narcotics Division, is reported to have been speeding around 5.30 a.m when she lost control of the vehicle, failed to negotiate a corner and overturned.

The vehicle came to a halt after slamming into a wall.

