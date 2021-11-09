DSP Raymond Wilson injured in crash along Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Wilson is being treated at hospital after a vehicle in which he was travelling reportedly crashed before landing in the sea along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in East Kingston this morning.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police sources revealed.

The police's Corporate Communication Unit confirmed that Wilson was involved in a crash, but said details were not yet available.

The crash, which occurred near the Jamaica Flour Mills, caused a pile-up of traffic along the usually busy thoroughfare.

More details soon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.