Growth & Jobs | Hundreds reap benefits from the Hive

When Melarka Williams embarked on creating an online portal that would connect businesses with capable human resources, he never expected that his idea would explode into a well-sought-after hub for projects and outsourcing. “The impact of the Hive has been phenomenal, with over 10,000 connections being made between local professionals and entrepreneurs, who have been paired with companies across the world,” he explained.

“The pandemic has given rise to a lot of online work, so the Hive provides the perfect outlet. This has had an overall positive impact on the business or daily lives of each of the recipients of projects and work through the portal. It has provided an outlet for persons who would otherwise be unemployed or having difficulty making ends meet,” Williams expressed.

In 2020, Williams, through his company Ingenuity Technologies, founded The Hive to help connect Caribbean professionals with global businesses seeking tech and other talent. Many businesses are facing challenges, which have been further complicated by the pandemic, that include recurring human resource costs, unavailable human capacity and employee turnover.

“Many companies that want to digitise need the appropriate talent to achieve digitisation. The Hive helps companies diversify their workforce with both temporary and/or permanent freelance professionals located in the Caribbean. The Caribbean economy is mostly known for tourism, and we are working to shift that paradigm so businesses around the world view our economy as one for procuring tech talent,” Williams explained.

“We wanted to create solutions for businesses that would allow them to engage talents when they need them and select the specific skill set they require, thereby reducing human capital expenditure. On the flip side, professionals were having a hard time finding jobs and projects that were suited to their talents and skills. That’s where the Hive bridges the gap, by making the necessary connection,” he added.

To date, over 10,000 connections have been made on the Hive platform, with 99 per cent of those being technology and engineering jobs. Ninety-five per cent of the employers are in the financial services sector. The Hive would not have been possible without a partnership with the FLOW Foundation. The FLOW Foundation provided crucial seed funding, as well as mentorship and guidance on building out the community, which caters to the needs of freelancers and employers.

MUCH NEEDED CONVENIENCE

For Trish Antonio Baker, a graphic designer, she would not be employed had it not been for the Hive. “The Hive helped me get my current job. I was able to navigate into a field more aligned with my goals, with opportunities for growth and working with a diverse team I could learn from. I have seen a 100 per cent boost in earnings as a result,” she admitted. Managing Director of Inception Technology Kevin Roache says the impact of the Hive has been tremendous. “It has brought much-needed convenience, effectiveness and worthwhile outcomes,” Roache said.

“I heard about the Hive through a friend. Signing up and navigating the site was as easy and straightforward as it gets. It has a predefined navigation fields, so you can filter search work related to your interest or field. Placing bids for work or projects is simple and convenient,” he added.

“I have definitely benefited. Anything that leads to more work and, by extension, revenue is positive. So far we have secured two jobs, with a third pending. We have seen an increase in leads and sales from the site, and indirectly. More leads have resulted in a 12 per cent increase in sales. Positive growth in sales is always a plus,” Roache ended.

“Freelancers/consultants on our platform can generate an income, on average, anywhere from US$500 to US$3,500 per month. These earnings generated by the freelancers/consultants are being used to improve not only their lives, but the lives of their families and friends,” Williams expanded.

The Hive platform has proprietary technology which assists with matching the right freelancers with the right employer. It has payment protection for the employers, where the money is stored in escrow and not released to the freelancer until the employer is satisfied with the project. The Hive is very secure and employs some of the most advanced security technologies.