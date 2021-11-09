‘It’s not a big problem’

Some residents in Gibraltar in South West St Ann say they are being inconvenienced to some extent by mining operations by Noranda Bauxite but are not averse to mining in the community as it comes with real benefits.

Residents say persons are being compensated for the inconvenience and also point to how Noranda has been assisting the community, in particular the Gibraltar All-Age and Infant School, saying the authorities have failed to do what Noranda has doing for the community. Recent images published by Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) suggest mining was being carried out “in the heart of a community” including next door to the school, saying it was not okay as bauxite mining cannot come at any cost.

Gibraltar sits just outside the Cockpit Country, which is protected from mining by government regulations.

Checks by The Gleaner reveal that mounds of dirt seen next door to the school are for building a new playing field, with the area being cleared. Noranda had committed to do this from as far back as 2019, after initiating discussions two years before. Mining was actually done beyond the area where the mounds are, it was learnt.

Several residents who The Gleaner spoke with indicated that they accept the level of discomfort being experienced as Noranda has not turned a blind eye to their plight and is assisting the community as a whole.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

MONETARY ASSISTANCE

Orlando Downer, who lives across the road from the school, said the mining was not a big problem for all.

“As you know, the dust and the noise down there now; but you know the company would give the people a donation towards where they live because you know, the dust, it going in the people dem tank.

“It’s really not a big problem towards everybody but it’s a problem to some of the people them. It’s gonna affect people like me who live near to it, it affect me more.”

Another resident, Donna Robinson, expressed similar views.

“To be honest, yes the noise and the dust affect me and we complain about it and, of course, compensation is offered on a monthly basis,” Robinson said.

She pointed to the contribution that Noranda has made to the community.

“They are doing mining and they have helped the community a whole lot because in terms of the school. You can see where they painted the school. For the infant department of which I have grandchildren going, they tiled the entire area, provided necessities so the children can be more comfortable because honestly over there wasn’t that comfortable and they have provided that sort of help. So it has been positive. To be honest, the good outweighs the bad because if we were to wait on the powers that be to have the school put how it is now, it wouldn’t have been done.”

Lyndore Howard also admitted to some amount of inconvenience but believes residents are benefiting from the mining operations.

“Persons are not working and the mining in the community helps them a lot because every month they are looking forward for something,” Howard said.

“The majority of the young people in the community are not working so they solely depend on the dust money and the rent money; they get compensation. And Noranda is doing a great job in the community, especially to the school.”

School principal Shurnette Brown-Jack said the school has benefited immensely from Noranda for several years and neither the school nor the students have ever been impacted negatively by mining.

“Our school has never been negatively impacted by bauxite mining; school was never in session during mining,” she pointed out.

Regarding the playing field, the principal told The Gleaner: “We are aware of the playing field for the school; this was outlined in a letter sent to the chairman last year. But talks of it were mentioned in a 2017 briefing with the community.”

“Even before mining in Gibraltar or its environs, Noranda has been instrumental in the development of youths and education,” Brown-Jack said.

The JET in the meantime has expressed dismay at an announcement by the Mines and Geology Division that a new Special Exclusive Prospecting Licence “which at several points falls within the boundary of the CCPA and includes land belonging to the Accompong Maroons.”

Noranda had promised a response to queries by T he Gleaner but this was not received up to press time.