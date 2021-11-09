Jamaican makes history becoming first woman pastor at Baldwin episcopal church

All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Baldwin, Long Island, has appointed its first woman and woman of colour to be the new pastor.

She is Rev Maxine Barnett, a Jamaica-born, who entered the priesthood after serving more than 30 years as an educator.

The daughter of noted Jamaican constitutional attorney, Dr Lloyd Barnett, Rev Barnett was born in St Andrew and, after attending Central Branch Primary School, went on to Immaculate Conception High School and later entered St Joseph’s Teachers’ College. After leaving St Joseph’s, Barnett taught for two years at the primary-school level before teaching at Calabar Extension High School.

She migrated to the United States in the 1980s and settled in Long Island where her family members resided.

Continuing her education, she attended Brooklyn College and later New York University, specialising in the field of early childhood education.

After spending some 30 years in the education profession, Barnett entered the seminary and became an ordained minister in September 2015. She served as first rector with the Diocese of Long Island before being tapped as the rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Baldwin.

Speaking about her ground-breaking experience, Barnett told The Gleaner that her installation as rector of the church was delayed for two years because of COVID. It was eventually held on October 13 and the Baldwin Herald newspaper said the service was filled with song, dance and gifts. According to the newspaper, a joint choir comprising members of All Saints’, St David and St Jude performed at the festivities. Barnett had played a role at all three churches.

Gifts were given to the new rector by members of the congregation, priests from the diocese and members of the clergy.

“This is a formalising of my relationship with this congregation. I was called to this congregation by the people,” she said of her appointment.

Barnett pointed out that, because of COVID, in-person service could not be held and technology had to be utilised to keep the congregation together. To this end, she believes that technology will play an important role in how the church is re-imagined going forward.

She told The Gleaner that her appointment as rector has been well received by the congregation and the community.

“There has been a lot of support, not only within the church, but the wider community. I want to see the community become more involved in the affairs of the church. I want to see more women being involved,” she said.

Barnett said that, while the church does not have a school, it participates in after-school programmes by partnering with various organisations within the community.

She said that she will be seeking to attract more young people to the church and getting them more involved.

Barnett said she brings that gift as a teacher to her new position and hopes to use her past experiences to build the congregation. She plans to make herself better known within the community as she seeks to attract more congregants.

“I plan to be very active in the community as I seek to grow the church,” she said.

“I believe I need to find out what it means to have a church. It is not all about in-person gathering but how to strengthen the church through the use of technology. It should become a tool to assist the church. We need to find out what people are seeking instead of telling people what they should be doing,” she said.

Building up the ministry that serves the community is her top priority.