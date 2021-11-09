Morris leaves Senate early in traffic bill row

Friday’s sitting of the Senate descended into disorder, confusion and consternation after President Tom Tavares-Finson refused to allow for an adjournment of the debate requested by opposition senators, backed by their colleague Dr Floyd Morris, on the grounds that the Road Traffic Act had not been sent to him in an accessible format.

What started as a request by Leader of Government Business Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who moved for the suspension of the Standing Orders to enable her to take a second reading of the Bill titled An Act to Amend the Road Traffic Act, sparked chaos, when Morris, who is blind, rose on a Point of Privilege, to declared that the bill was passed in the Lower House only that morning.

After insisting that the request be made in writing, Tavares-Finson sought the assistance of Deputy Leader of Government Business, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, who rebuffed him.

“I am not aware that he has it in writing, but I am not also aware that he needs to put it in writing, because my understanding of the Standing Order is that it can be made orally.”

As tension in the chamber rose and it became obvious that Tavares-Finson was firmly opposed to any adjournment of the debate, Morris responded: “I think you are being unfair to me, Mr President.

Tavares-Finson’s action was bolstered by the declaration from Johnson Smith that she had personally intervened to ensure that the document had been sent to the opposition senator at 1:40 that afternoon.

Leader of Opposition Business Peter Bunting’s insistence that the Standing Orders dictate that the matter of a privilege motion took precedence over all other public business only deepened the confusion as support staff were sent scrambling to consult a number of documents and conferred with the president and others.

At the end of the day, government senators had their way and the bill was passed, with a frustrated Morris having left the House early.

