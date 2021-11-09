Policemen freed of 2010 murder of St Thomas man

Two policemen who were charged 11 years ago for the murder of a man in St Thomas were today freed in the St Thomas Circuit Court.

They are Constables Lascelles Dunkley, who was represented by Queen's Counsel Valerie Neita Robertson, and Kevin Thomas, who was represented by attorney-at-law, Deborah Martin.

The policemen were accused of fatally shooting Dane Hope at a house in Heartease in the parish in May 2010.

However, the policemen had said they acted in self defence when they went to apprehend Hope who was wanted for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

A preliminary inquiry into the murder was not completed until 2017 and the case was then sent to the Circuit Court.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When the matter came for trial today, the witness on whose evidence the prosecution was relying said in the witness box that she did not want to testify.

The other witness who was called said she did not witness the shooting.

Justice Martin Gayle freed the cops after the prosecutor offered no further evidence against them.

The prosecutor said also that the Crown could not negative self defence.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.