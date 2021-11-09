Port Royal residents in darkness amid damage to JPS cable by AAJ contractors

The Jamaica Public Services (JPS) says more than 400 customers in Port Royal and surrounding areas in Kingston are now without electricity because of damage to its underground cable.

The JPS said the cable was damaged during excavation by contractors working on behalf of the Airport Authority of Jamaica.



According to the power company, its teams will need to work through the night to complete damage assessment and start preliminary repairs.

"Given the nature and extent of the damage, JPS is projecting that restoration work will continue into Wednesday afternoon," said a spokesperson in a statement.



In the meantime, the JPS said it is making every effort to restore power supply to the affected customers as soon as possible.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com