St Andrew JPs raise $1 million for World War veterans

Two days before Remembrance Day, which recognises soldiers who fought in the two World Wars, the Jamaica Legion received $1 million from the St Andrew Justices of the Peace Association Poppy Appeal Committee.

The cheque and an assortment of supplies were handed over at Curphey Place in St Andrew today.

Dr Patricia Dunwell, the Custos of St Andrew, said love requires caring for the retired veterans.

The Poppy Appeal Committee of the St Andrew Justices of the Peace attained the $1 million donation target with the help of corporate donors, chief among them Guardian Life.

Committee chairperson Michelle Henry was grateful for the support.

This year, a bed, walkers, first aid kits, pampers, disposable gowns, kidney dishes, filing cabinets, laptops, projectors, chairs and screens were also donated.

Each year, the poppy appeal committee hosts a fund-raising event to support the upkeep of the Curphey Home in Manchester.

