Alert issued for missing Old Harbour teen, nine-year-old brother

The police are seeking the help of the public to locate St Catherine siblings 13-year-old Rohana Bryan, otherwise called 'Princess', and nine-year-old Rohan Bryan, otherwise called 'Prince', who have been missing since Monday.

Rohana is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 4 feet 11 inches tall.

Rohan is of dark complexion, medium build and 3 feet 7 inches tall.

He sports a cornrow hairstyle.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Rohana, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, November 7, left home on Panton Lane in Old Harbour with her brother about 11:00 a.m. to purchase cake in the Old Harbour town centre.

An alarm was raised when the siblings did not return home.

At the time they went missing, Rohana was dressed in a neon green blouse, neon green tights, and a pair of neon green sneakers.

Rohan was dressed in a green and blue plaid short-sleeved shirt, grey shorts with white stripes, and a pair of red sneakers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rohana and Rohan Bryan is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-943-7799, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

