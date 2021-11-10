Alleged extortionist to face court for assaulting bus conductor

A St Catherine man who allegedly assaulted a bus conductor for resisting extortion demands has been arrested and charged by the Spanish Town police.

Charged with extortion and unlawful wounding is Davian Edwards, otherwise called 'Geico Lizard'.

The 28-year-old, who is unemployed, lives on Nugent Crescent in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Edwards, who was arrested and charged on Monday, November 8, is booked to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, November 16.

Allegations by the police are that the accused has been extorting a bus conductor in Spanish Town.

"The complainant got frustrated and decided not to give in to his demand when he was injured by the accused," Deputy Superintendent of Police Linroy Edwards said.

Edwards said that the police will be continuing their fight against extortion and other crimes in the St Catherine capital.

