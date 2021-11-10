Alleged Pathways killer to go to court tomorrow to settle psychiatric evaluation

The man who is facing a murder charge arising from the cult-like sacrificial slaughter of a woman on October 17 is to be taken back to the Home Circuit Court tomorrow for the judge to state the type of psychiatric evaluation he is to undergo.

Last week, 36-year-old Andre Ruddock appeared in court and a psychiatric report was ordered for him.

Attorney-at-law Anthony Williams, who is representing Ruddock, was informed yesterday that a forensic psychiatric report instead of a psychiatric report is to be ordered for Ruddock.

Williams explained that a psychiatric report would refer to Ruddock's present state of mind while a forensic psychiatric report would address his state of mind at the time when the incident was happening.

“We are contending that Ruddock was very traumatised throughout the entire situation,” Williams said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Ruddock is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Taneka Gardner whose throat was slashed at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James on October 17.

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, in outlining the prosecution's case last week, said Ruddock had reportedly given a caution statement confessing to the murder.

Llewellyn said the confession was allegedly given in the presence of two Justices of the Peace on October 18.

He is alleged to have slashed Gardner's throat during the alleged religious ceremony at the church in which deceased Kevin Smith was the pastor.

In outlining the allegations, Llewellyn said Smith had ordained Ruddock as archangel Gabriel.

It is alleged that Smith told a congregant to slash Gardner's throat.

When the congregant refused, Ruddock took a knife and slashed Gardner's throat.

Congregants were told to come to church dressed in white on the fateful day as they were going on a heavenly journey in an ark.

Ruddock was remanded to return to court on December 7.

Smith died in a motor vehicle crash in Linstead, St Catherine on October 25.

He was being transported from Montego Bay, St James to Kingston to face murder charges when the accident took place.

Two persons were killed during the sacrificial cult service.

Ruddock is also being represented by attorney-at-law Venice Brown.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.