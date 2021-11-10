Ex-boyfriend in fatal Bog Walk Gorge crash to be charged

The police have again taken into custody 33-year-old Vincent Dunn, the ex-boyfriend of 27-year-old McKedia Hudson who was killed in a car crash.

Hudson, who worked as a shipping agent at the Lasocean Shipping Company, died in September when the car in which she and Dunn were travelling plunged into the Rio Cobre in the Bog walk Gorge in St Catherine.

The police say Dunn is to be charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

He was travelling in the Gorge during curfew hours around 1 a.m on Sunday, September 26.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the St Catherine woman had drowned.

Hudson, who was the mother of a young son, lived at the Magill Palms Estate.

