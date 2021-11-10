Minto Primary set to reopen on Friday

Minto Primary School is hoping to have its doors reopened come Friday, as it seeks to recover from learning loss caused by COVID-19.

Principal Udell Dawkins said the major challenges faced by students are unstable Internet connection and a lack of devices.

“We engaged our students via WhatsApp and on GSuite and we provided worksheets. We also distributed learning kits when they were provided by the ministry,” she said, adding that students in grades four to six are more impacted by the school closure.

The St Thomas-based multi-grade school has a population of 48, though the school can accommodate 160 students.

Though teachers are accustomed to engaging students in separate grades at the same time, using a modified curriculum, some were left behind due to connectivity issues.

“Grade five and six students are in one class. One teacher told me that there is a struggle with grade five students where mathematics is concerned, so there is some sort of modification going on to get our children on par,” Dawkins explained.

The multi-grade school plays an important role in providing access to education for all students in the remote community.

“The school’s population has slightly declined. We lost about eight children. In 2019, we had about 58. It is a community where the birth rate is low. It is not a dying community, but based on the population, it’s mainly elderly people,” Dawkins said.

COVID-19 also influenced the relocation of some families outside of the parish, where Internet access was readily available.

Meanwhile, region two education officer in the education ministry, Lanceford Grant, said seven of 12 approved schools in eastern St Thomas were reopened on Monday, with an average of 85 to 90 per cent turnout.

“There are schools that are at varied degrees of readiness. For example, Minto, at this time, is just awaiting approval from the school based on the processes that they have engaged. We have at present some schools waiting on a revisit or first visit from the Ministry of Health [and Wellness]. When that is done, we would have the first step being completed – where the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] would give their approval to say the school is physically ready,” he said, adding that it includes an isolation room, signage and other COVID-19 protocols.

Grant said he is hoping that the remainder of schools will reopen next Monday.

