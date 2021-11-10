Red Rose Fish Market to reopen next week

The Red Rose Fish Market in downtown Kingston is scheduled to be reopened before the beginning of the festive season.

Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams made the announcement during the monthly meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation at the Jamaica Conference Centre on Tuesday.

“We are doing our final touches on the Red Rose Fish Market and I personally went and met with the fish vendors last week and expressed my expectations in terms of the use of the facility; a very lovely facility and so some time between this week, more than likely next week, we will open the Red Rose Fish Market for our fish vendors who have been very cooperative and I would say very orderly in spite of the fact that they have been dislocated from the market for some time,” Williams said.

“They have been quite orderly and very reasonable vendors and it’s our joy and pleasure to look forward to the opening of a very lovely facility for them to use. We hope that it will be the start of a very prosperous period for our fish vendors,” he added.

The project was undertaken by the Urban Development Corporation through the PetroCaribe Fund at a cost of $43 million.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The work on the fish market, which is at the intersection of Rose Lane and Heywood Street, included the construction of a framed structure, vendor stall area and fish storage compartments, along with fencing repairs.

The project for the market has been running parallel to the Jubilee Market construction, also funded by the PetroCaribe grant.

Williams said the Jubilee Market, which has been out of operation for some time, is a 70 to 80 per cent complete.

“They could open, but there are some final touches that we believe would be very useful for the smooth and orderly operation of that facility, and so the city engineers department is tasked to complete that,” he said.

He said the Jubilee Market will be completed next year.

The upgrade of the market district is one facet of the Downtown Kingston and Port Royal Redevelopment Plan 2030.

ainsworth.morris@gleanerjm.com