Semi-automatic pistol seized in Central Village, St Catherine

The police are reporting the seizure of a semi-automatic pistol and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Brown's Lane, Central Village, St Catherine.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The police say the illegal gun was discovered in an abandoned building during a search of the area on Monday.

Investigations continue.

