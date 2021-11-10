TAJ expands operations at King Street tax office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that it has expanded its physical operations at the King Street tax office in downtown Kingston.

The TAJ says it has now acquired two additional spaces (shops 35 and 36) on the Kingston Mall.

It says this will provide improved service delivery as the authority has several sections of its operations at that location, thereby making it easier to do business with the provision of improved facilities and increased space.

The services being provided at the additional locations include the processing of TRN (supplemental), driver's licence renewal (drop off/pick up), discharge of lien, and title sign-off.

The tax authority says it has seen a significant bolster to its service delivery at the location since the expansion of its operational space, as personnel are better able to process transactions faster and more efficiently.

This has resulted in the authority being able to better mitigate the crowding factor at the location, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

