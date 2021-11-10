Westmoreland man charged with murder following attack at cemetery

Thirty-four-year-old Mickan Muir of Darliston, Westmoreland has been charged with the murder of a man who died following an attack at the Darliston Cemetery.

The incident happened on Friday, October 15.

Muir was arrested and subsequently charged on Tuesday, November 09.

A court date for the matter has not yet been finalised.

The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Wilfred Henry, otherwise called 'Cling Cling', of Darliston, Westmoreland.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m. on the day in question, Muir used an object to hit Henry on the head during an altercation.

Henry was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.