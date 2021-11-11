108 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,302.

The deceased are a 65-year-old woman from St James, a 57-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew, a 66-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew and a 45-year-old woman from St Catherine.

And six more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 349.

Meanwhile, there were 108 new cases with ages ranging from 38 days to 97 years, pushing the total to 89,926.

Of the new cases, 65 are women and 43 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 37

* St Catherine – 35

* St Thomas - 10

* St Elizabeth - 8

* Manchester - 3

* Trelawny - 3

* Hanover - 3

* Clarendon - 2

* St James - 2

* St Mary - 2

* Westmoreland - 2

* St Ann - 1

* Portland - 0

A total of 957 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.7%.

In the meantime, there were 258 more recoveries, increasing the total to 59,936.

Some 217 persons are in hospital with 35 being moderately ill, 32 severely and 12 critically ill.

And 40,451 persons are at home in quarantine.

