Case of men charged for murder of Nattalie Dawkins transferred to Clarendon Circuit Court

The case of the two men charged for the murder of Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins has been transferred to the Clarendon Circuit Court.

The matter was moved from the parish court this morning.

Members of the media were barred from the courtroom to observe the proceedings in the circuit court.

The Gleaner was told that access to the courtroom would be granted following an in-camera session in which private details from a file were to be heard.

It was later disclosed, however, that one of the attorneys representing the accused objected to the media being present, citing the sensitive nature of the information.

The accused men, 20-year-old Eladio Goulbourne of Sandy Bay district and 19-year-old Mario Headley of Palmers Cross district, both in Clarendon, were remanded and ordered to appear before the circuit court on January 13 next year to answer to the charges of murder, abduction, burglary, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and assault with intent to rape.

Dawkins, 44, a grade three teacher at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School in the parish, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 30.

Investigations led search teams to a dump in Sandy Bay on Thursday, April 8 where her decomposed remains were found.

- Olivia Brown

