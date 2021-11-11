Clansman Gang Trial | Witness insists reputed leader intended to carry out attack in St Catherine community

The prosecution's first witness in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning insisted that the reputed leader of the One Don Gang Andre 'Blackman' Bryan had told him that he was going to carry out an attack in a community in Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

According to the witness, Blackman said he was going to "burn down fisheries and kill some yutes" in the community.

During re-examination in the Home Circuit Court this morning, the former top-tier member testified that he had overheard Blackman uttering the remarks in 2017 while he and several other alleged gang members assembled at Jones Avenue in St Catherine early one morning.

The witness said Blackman had told them that he was going in search of 'Bobo Sparks', the alleged don of fisheries.

According to the ex-gangster, he was instructed to “run the road” that morning to ensure that the area was clear of the police.

The witness said before he left, he saw Rooster [defendant Brian Morris] and Stennett [Michael Whitely] with guns and a box with bottle bombs.

He said while he was out scouting he heard explosions coming from the community in Twickenham Park.

During cross-examination, Morris' attorney, Denise Hinson, challenged his testimony about what he claimed he had overheard.

Hinson told the witness that he had not indicated that he had overheard anything about a killing in his statement.

But, the witness said he recalled telling the police.

The lawyer, in reply, while reminding him that she had asked him specifically about a killing, told the witness that at no point did he mention in his statement overhearing anything.

The witness then requested to look at his statement.

After doing so he said, "In the statement, it say Blackman intended to kill the yutes at fisheries. Mi cah read Blackman mind, nuh must talk him talk it. I am not a mind reader."

The lawyer then reiterated that he did not mention overhearing anything about a killing and burning down the place in his statement.

"I am not a mind reader," the witness maintained.

The second prosecution witness had previously testified that he was present in the community when Blackman and another alleged gang member shot and killed a woman before the house was set on fire using bottle bombs.

That witness also testified that the reputed don had swooped down on the community with a large group of men after stating that he was going to "shell dung fisheries."

The witness also testified that the operation was to kill Bobo Sparks.

